No students were seriously hurt after a school bus crashed in Bradford County

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say no students were seriously hurt after a Bradford County school bus crashed while picking kids up for school.

Around 8:00 Wednesday morning, a bus headed north on the exit ramp of State Road 223 rear-ended a stopped vehicle.

There was minor damage to both vehicles.

One of the 16 children on the bus was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

