Ocala police arrests man wanted for attempted murder since June
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man wanted since last June on attempted murder charges is now behind bars.
Police arrested 31-year-old Carlos McDonald on charges of attempted first-degree murder after during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
The officers who pulled him over noticed there was a warrant for his arrest.
According to police, on June 16 of last year, McDonald shot a 49-year-old man outside a home on Northwest 17th Avenue multiple times in the chest and arms.
The victim lived after needing emergency surgery.
