Advertisement

Ocala police arrests man wanted for attempted murder since June

Ocala police arrests man wanted for attempted murder since June
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man wanted since last June on attempted murder charges is now behind bars.

Police arrested 31-year-old Carlos McDonald on charges of attempted first-degree murder after during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The officers who pulled him over noticed there was a warrant for his arrest.  

According to police, on June 16 of last year, McDonald shot a 49-year-old man outside a home on Northwest 17th Avenue multiple times in the chest and arms.

 The victim lived after needing emergency surgery.  

TRENDING STORY: Man behind bars after attacking his girlfriend’s dog

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Sheriff Clovis Watson letter
READ: ASO Sheriff responds to SAO special task force with letters
Sheriff Clovis Watson letter
READ: ASO Sheriff responds to SAO special task force with letters
UF police warns students of ‘peeping tom’ accused of recording women in dorm showers
UF police warns students of ‘peeping tom’ accused of recording women in dorm showers
Kimberly Walsh
Emergency Rental Assistance program recipient experiences delay in rent payment