Ocala police arrests man wanted for attempted murder since June

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man wanted since last June on attempted murder charges is now behind bars.

Police arrested 31-year-old Carlos McDonald on charges of attempted first-degree murder after during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

The officers who pulled him over noticed there was a warrant for his arrest.

According to police, on June 16 of last year, McDonald shot a 49-year-old man outside a home on Northwest 17th Avenue multiple times in the chest and arms.

The victim lived after needing emergency surgery.

