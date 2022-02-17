Ocala’s Brittany Bowe wins the bronze in the Women’s 1,000-meter speedskating at the Beijing Games.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BEIJING (WCJB) - U.S. Olympic speed skater Brittany Bowe wins the bronze in the Women’s 1,000-meter speedskating finals.

She finished with a time of one minute and 14.61 seconds.

Miho Takagi of Japan won the gold and Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands won the silver.

Bowe also competed in the Women’s 1,500-meter speedskating earlier in the month and placed 10th in that.

