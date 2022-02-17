Ocala’s Brittany Bowe wins the bronze in the Women’s 1,000-meter speedskating at the Beijing Games.
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEIJING (WCJB) - U.S. Olympic speed skater Brittany Bowe wins the bronze in the Women’s 1,000-meter speedskating finals.
She finished with a time of one minute and 14.61 seconds.
Miho Takagi of Japan won the gold and Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands won the silver.
Bowe also competed in the Women’s 1,500-meter speedskating earlier in the month and placed 10th in that.
