Protestors at State Capitol propose new mail-in ballot requirements

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Senate Bill 524 would require more identifying information, such as a partial social security number or driver’s license number on mail-in ballots. It also creates an office of Election Crimes and Security under the Governor.

“We want to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

Senate Ethics and Elections Chair Dennis Baxley says lawmakers are only trying to make the good better.

“We just owe it to the voters to make sure we maintain the integrity of that system, because we have close elections.”

But more than a hundred people showed up to say don’t mess with my ballot.

“And far too many people sacrificed for us to have the vote, for us to allow anyone to suppress our vote.”

Democratic gubernatorial hopefuls Annette Taddeo and Nikki Fried also came to say no.

“It goes so far as to limit who can turn in a vote by mail ballot. Could it be because Democrats are outvoting Republicans in vote by mail?”

Fried had this warning for the Governor.

“Governor, this ain’t your job. Turn on your blinker and get back in your lane. Let the legislature do this.”

“Many of the groups here behind today’s rally filed a lawsuit against last year’s Senate Bill 90. That trial is in its third week.”

The bills have one more committee hearing in each chamber, and we are told there are talks behind the scenes to hammer out some of the differences in the legislation.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.