Some residents feel more safe after Inspire program helps GPD get guns off streets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a spike in shootings over the last year, some Gainesville residents are starting to feel more safe thanks to the Violence Interrupters inspire program getting guns off the street.

The inspire program through the Gainesville Police Department has played a part in GPD getting 36 guns and 17 weapons off the streets from Jan. 1 to Feb 12.

“My son was a victim of gun violence,” Duval resident Natasha Webb said.

However they say there were 196 guns reported stolen in 2021 in Gainesville alone.

“Once you find out some of the needs, you know where to get the resources to or what kind of resources to get to them,” Inspire Program Director Caleb Young said.

They do so by partnering with churches, organizations and outreach programs to build relationships with youth in high crime areas like here in Duval.

Natasha Webb’s son was just 16 when a bullet went through his hand and into his hip.

“I get a phone call from one of my guys that cuts my hair and he said hey sis your son just got shot,” Webb said. “And I’m like no, this can’t be real.”

Webb said after her son was shot he came here to the Gainesville Housing Authority (GHA) who partners with the violence interrupters for help.

“They know me,” Director with GHA Tina Folston Hayes said. “They know that I have a constant contact with Caleb and his guys and so they stop me.”

Folston-Hayes helped Webb’s son in his scariest moment.

“That just goes to show that as long as you have that rapport with our youth then it always helps,” Folston-Hayes said.

The person who’s believed to have shot Webb’s son was arrested.

“Do you feel more safe?” TV20′s Camille Syed asked.

“Yea,” Webb said.

Young said they stay in these areas around the clock.

“I’ve had situations where there was a victim of a gunshot that shies away from talking to a uniformed officer or somebody that’s in authority at that time,” Young said. “But the relationship that I had with them was able to share that information, law enforcement was able to get out there and make an arrest.”

The inspire program and GHA are planning a barbecue during spring break to sign children up for community programs.

