TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Dante Reccoppa (Gainesville)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As a lifelong swimmer, Dante Reccoppa decided he wanted to play a new sport during the spring semesters of his time at Gainesville High School.

The Hurricanes senior followed in his brother’s footsteps and tried water polo. Ever since his sophomore year, he’s been in love with the game.

“Swimming’s a fall sport so I was looking for a later sport,” said Reccoppa. I was like, might as well play water polo since I’m a swimmer. In swimming I never really got to ball handle and I like using my hands I like throwing the ball, catching the ball, I like shooting.”

Since players aren’t allowed to touch the bottom of the pool, and can only swim or tread water the entire match, Reccoppa and his teammates swim laps for at least an hour prior to practice to build up their leg strength and endurance. He estimates they swim a total distance of 3,000-4,000 meters just on laps alone.

“It’s pretty exhausting, especially when you gotta swim sprint back and forth I just try to spin the players if I can, out strength them but half the time it doesn’t work half the time it does.”

In five games this season, Reccoppa has tallied 10 goals, making him the second leading scorer on the team. His heart, hustle, and effort is what his coach admires about his play.

“He goes after that ball like nobody’s business,” said Gainesville High School Water Polo coach David Huelsman. “He’s got plenty of years of club swimming under his belt which makes him an extraordinarily fast individual in the water. He’s also very muscular and pretty built so he’s able to dominate most people. It works out pretty well for him.”

As for academics, Reccoppa applies the same tenacity from the pool to the classroom. He has a 4.48 weighted g.p.a., is a member of National Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta Math Club. On top of that, he’s enrolled in the Academy of Health Professions at Santa Fe College, which includes an EKG internship. Reccoppa is leaning toward becoming a forensic psychiatrist in the future.

“I do wanna become a psychiatrist I feel like the mind is a really cool organ and it’s something I want to expand on.”

He hopes to enroll at the University of Florida in the fall of 2022.

