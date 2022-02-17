TV20 Sit-down: UF baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan (Part Two)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A decorated program like that of Florida Gators baseball might have difficulty making sense of seasons that don’t end in Omaha. This spring, preseason No. 9 Florida aims for its first College World Series appearance since 2018, and it all begins Friday versus Liberty. Picking up their two-part interview, UF head coach Kevin O’Sullivan and TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell discuss the outlook in the SEC this season, the transfer portal, and keys to developing young pitching.

(Steve Russell):

“The SEC. Once again, you look at the preseason Top 25, you have SEC teams all over the place. A really good league you’re playing in.”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“Yeah of course, the preseason rankings don’t mean anything. I think I’m probably more critical and probably most head coaches when you’ve been around this league a little bit more, critical of your own team because you see them all the time and I don’t put any stock in what your rank is, six, nine. The bottom line is we just have to continue to get better. We’ve got to figure out these roles with these young pitchers and we got to be extremely conscientious of when we do get these young pitchers in the ball games, early on the first couple weekends, and hopefully get them in the situations that are not as much pressure so to speak and get their feet wet, and get some confidence. But unfortunately, I don’t know if our schedule is going to allow that. We’ve got Liberty coming in, who is a top 25 team in one of the polls and they got to a regional final last year against Tennessee, lost the final game, 3-1. We all know how good Tennessee was last year. They’ve got five or six, really, talented arms that could pitch in our league. They’ve got an older lineup. They’ve got like three transfers in their lineup. So it’s going to be really challenging for us.”

(Steve Russell):

“You mentioned transfers and the transfer portal, and NIL. How has that changed much of what you do?”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“Yeah, I mean anybody that says otherwise is not paying attention. I mean, we’ve all got you adapt, especially in our sport where the draft can get you in July, all of a sudden you lose two or three guys you ddn’t expect, or even one guy. Now you go to the portal and kind of fill your your needs that way. So for our sport, I think it’s extremely helpful. At least three times a week, we’re looking at the portal see who’s going in. And obviously, we get towards the end of the season when people season start to come to an end, check it, once or twice a day to see you go through the portal.”

(Steve Russell):

“It’s amazing. One of the things I wanted to ask is you been here 15 seasons, or so. I remember when you first came here. Have you changed as a coach and adapted as a coach over that time?”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“That’s a big question. I think you change every year. I think the thing for me is Is to appreciate the success that teams have had in the past. I think sometimes you get so caught up in you get to Omaha and you fall short of your ultimate goal and then you immediately jump right into recruiting and camps and those types of things. You never really take inventory on the success that that team had. So I think I have a better perspective on the work that these players put in. I think the program is in a really good spot. Obviously, the goal every year is just to get the Omaha and if we don’t get there. It’s disappointing. And it’s almost got to a point now where you when you get there, it’s disappointing not to win the last game of the year. So the expectation is always going to be at the highest level here and that’s something that we take seriously and certainly enjoy.”

(Steve Russell):

“Early on, I don’t know how important you think chemistry is to a team. I imagine you think it’s very important. Is chemistry so far good with this group?”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“Yeah, that’s a question you get asked all the time. But, everybody’s undefeated at this point. So everybody feels good about themselves. But as you go through this, the length of the season and you have your ups and downs, that’s really when you figure out your real chemistry and your real leaders. All these pitchers have been starters. To bring them out the first or second time, put them in the stretch, first and second with two outs. They’re going to make some big pitches, and that’s a lot to ask for, from a young pitcher. So hopefully we can get them in positions early on they could get their feet wet and get some confidence as we move forward.”

(Steve Russell):

“The 2022 season is right around the corner. It’s been our pleasure to speak with Gator baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan. Thanks Sully.”

(Kevin O’Sullivan):

“You got it, thanks Steve.”

