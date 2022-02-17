Advertisement

UF holds 4th annual Gator Nation Giving Day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gators across the world are donating to UF’s programs for the 4th annual Gator Nation Giving Day.

University of Florida leaders hope to bring in 23,000 gifts in 24 hours today.

Whether online or in-person, alumni and anyone can donate to a college, program, or organization of their choice.

Students set-up multiple booths across Reitz North Lawn today.

Lauren Halpern, a member of student government wants people to know they appreciate all contributions, but “giving on campus I think is more of a sentimental meaning just because these people work really hard to do what they do and be leaders here. I think it’s more important to show them that you’re kind of walking into what they’re introducing to you.”

To contribute to Giving Day, you can donate here. The initiative ends at midnight.

