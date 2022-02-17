Advertisement

UF police warns students of ‘peeping tom’ accused of recording women in dorm showers

UF police warns students of ‘peeping tom’ accused of recording women in dorm showers
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida police are warning students about a man who is accused of secretly recording women on campus.

The warning comes two months after a student reported an unknown man had recorded her in the Murphree Hall shower.

Investigators identified the suspect as 25-year-old Deontre Mason.

He is wanted on charges of burglary and video voyeurism.

Mason is charged with trespassing and is barred from the university campus.

TRENDING STORY: A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Sheriff Clovis Watson letter
READ: ASO Sheriff responds to SAO special task force with letters
Ocala police arrests man wanted for attempted murder since June
Ocala police arrests man wanted for attempted murder since June
Sheriff Clovis Watson letter
READ: ASO Sheriff responds to SAO special task force with letters
Kimberly Walsh
Emergency Rental Assistance program recipient experiences delay in rent payment