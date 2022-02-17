UF police warns students of ‘peeping tom’ accused of recording women in dorm showers
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida police are warning students about a man who is accused of secretly recording women on campus.
The warning comes two months after a student reported an unknown man had recorded her in the Murphree Hall shower.
Investigators identified the suspect as 25-year-old Deontre Mason.
He is wanted on charges of burglary and video voyeurism.
Mason is charged with trespassing and is barred from the university campus.
TRENDING STORY: A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.