The University of Florida is having its 4th annual Gator Nation Giving Day

Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 4th annual Gator Nation Giving Day kicks off.
Gators feeling generous and want to donate a gift to the college, unit, research area, or program that’s meaningful have all day to do so.
Every donation supports the university’s far-reaching work and top-five status.
Their goal this year is 23,000 gifts in 24 hours.
