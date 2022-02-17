The University of Florida is having its 4th annual Gator Nation Giving Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 4th annual Gator Nation Giving Day kicks off.

Gators feeling generous and want to donate a gift to the college, unit, research area, or program that’s meaningful have all day to do so.

Every donation supports the university’s far-reaching work and top-five status.

Their goal this year is 23,000 gifts in 24 hours.

