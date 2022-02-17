Advertisement

The University of Florida is having its 4th annual Gator Nation Giving Day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 4th annual Gator Nation Giving Day kicks off.

Gators feeling generous and want to donate a gift to the college, unit, research area, or program that’s meaningful have all day to do so.

Every donation supports the university’s far-reaching work and top-five status.

Their goal this year is 23,000 gifts in 24 hours.

