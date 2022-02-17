What’s Growing On: NCFL native inducted into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -If you haven’t caught Reggie Brown at his farm stand, you may know him as the face of the Florida tomato industry.

In his efforts, Brown fought against what some say is unfair Mexican trading practices and advocated for tomato food safety among other issues.

Brown explained there’s always something to fight for to improve the agricultural industry.

“Being in the agricultural business has always and always will be a challenge. Whether it’s trade, mother nature, cost, labor, there are challenges, but the passionate people feed us extremely well and extremely cheaply, and it’s those folks who should be thanked for feeding us as well as they do,” Brown said.

Brown has held many titles, ranging from the Marketing and Managing Director of the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association, to Chairman of the Crop Protection Coalition, to the Vice President of the Hall of Fame Foundation.

However, most residents in North Central Florida have known him and his family’s farm stand for more than half a century.

If there’s anything Brown could ask of the general population, it’s to buy local.

“Buying local and buying directly from the farmer basically allows the farmer to cut out the middle man, and unfortunately, in American agriculture, especially in the produce industry, the farmer sees a very small portion of the dollar you spend at the grocery store,” Brown explained.

Brown’s dedication to the agricultural industry was recognized and awarded on Feb. 15 at the annual Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame ceremony.

