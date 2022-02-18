Advertisement

An artist from Gainesville is sharing her passion for black history at the Cotton Club museum

By Kristin Chase
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Yvonne Ferguson’s collection titled “Unapologetic” focuses on portrait art of people of African descent.

She has been painting for ten years and has always had a passion for black history.

She held a virtual screening of her vision behind the collection where she says the subjects of her art were “Unapologetically black”.

“Just being unwavering in their pride, unwavering in their self respect, in their commitment to the forward movement of black culture and black people and just being really resilient regardless of the societal circumstances.” said Yvonne Ferguson.

The collection features a range of notable figures that have paved the way for African Americans.

The exhibit opens Saturday from 11 until 4 and will be on display until August.

