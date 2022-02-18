ASO offering $10,000 reward for information on missing woman

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve a missing person’s case from three years ago.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding Jasmine Robinson.

She was 23 years old when she disappeared on February 18th, 2019. She was pregnant.

No suspect has been identified in the case.

You can remain anonymous by contacting Alachua County Crime Stoppers Inc 352-372-STOP(7867) or download the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app.

