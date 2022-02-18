Advertisement

Boys basketball: Hawthorne, Trenton prevail to set up region final showdown

Bradford qualifies for state round of eight with blowout of Bell
Santa Fe opens regionals with victory in 4A
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WCJB) -It’s region semifinal time in Class 1A boys basketball, and North Central Florida will be producing at least one state semifinalist.

Hawthorne held off Williston, 49-46, while Trenton took down Newberry in the teams’ fourth meeting of the season, 45-35. The Tigers will visit the Hornets next Tuesday in a region championship game.

Bradford also stated its case as a playoff contender by hammering Bell, 59-30. The Tornadoes won their fifth in a row and will take on Madison County in Tuesday’s state quarterfinal.

Elsewhere, four other North Central Florida teams competed in region quarterfinal games

Class 4A Region Quarterfinals

Santa Fe def. Gadsden County, 66-41

Paxson def. North Marion, 56-26

Class 3A Region Quarterfinals

Bishop Snyder def. Trinity Catholic, 48-46

Windermere Prep def. P.K. Yonge, 73-57

Winners in the 2A-7A level will play the region semifinal round next Tuesday. Santa Fe will travel to region top seed Andrew Jackson.

