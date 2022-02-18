Advertisement

The Florida House and Senate have differences in their versions of the state budget

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:13 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Senate unanimously passed a more than $100 billion state budget, but the House version has key differences that must be worked out.

On Wednesday, the House passed their own budget.

The major difference: the Senate bill does not withhold $200 million in funding for school districts such as Alachua County that defied the state’s mask mandate ban.

That proposal has the backing of Governor DeSantis.

