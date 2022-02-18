The Florida House and Senate have differences in their versions of the state budget

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Senate unanimously passed a more than $100 billion state budget, but the House version has key differences that must be worked out.

On Wednesday, the House passed their own budget.

TRENDING STORY: NCFL weighs in on Florida House passing 15 week abortion ban

The major difference: the Senate bill does not withhold $200 million in funding for school districts such as Alachua County that defied the state’s mask mandate ban.

That proposal has the backing of Governor DeSantis.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.