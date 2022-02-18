The Florida House and the Senate pass a bill to keep the identity of lottery winners a secret for a time

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Both chambers passed a bill to keep the identity of lottery winners secret for a time.

If signed by the governor, the bill would keep the names of people who win more than $250,000 private for 90 days.

Supporters of the bill cite cases where people who won the lottery were targeted by criminals after their identities were released.

