Florida Realtors is releasing its home sale numbers for the month of January

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors will release the home sales numbers for January.

Numbers have been steady in North Central Florida these past few months, but prices have been rising.

The home sale numbers will be released at 10 a.m.

TRENDING STORY: The Florida House and Senate have differences in their versions of the state budget

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.