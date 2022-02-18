Former Marion County Sheriff Deputy and Activist was honored at the Black History Museum in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The late Leroy Johnson had many titles. Father, reverend, pastor, sheriff’s deputy, and business owner. He was honored and remembered at the Black History Museum in Ocala for all of them.

“My dad helped out people who really couldn’t help themselves and he made them when they were scared. When it was time for them to be scared he to proved to them there’s not reason to be scared,” said his son Larry Johnson.

Rev. Johnson was faced with racism and harassment by the KKK just for owning a gas station. His sheriff’s deputy uniform, badge, gun holster, and pictures will be placed in the museum.

“He had death threats on his life. They followed him home and left letters on his cars and in his yard,” said Johnson.

At the ceremony, Lizzie Jenkins the president of the Rosewood Foundation was honored.

“Our kids will not understand, we must keep them informed, encourage them to know who they are. Unless you know where you came from you do not know where you are going,” said Jenkins.

Lynching victim Emmett Till’s oldest living cousin Thelma Wright Edwards was also honored and is still fighting against racism.

“The color of our skin doesn’t matter God made us all and he has a plan for us. If we could just follow that plan we’ll make it to the mountain top,” said Edwards.

Historic memorabilia from Johnson along with other black Marion County residents can be seen at the museum.

