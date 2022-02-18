Advertisement

Gainesville City Commissioners vote to approve rezoning of Old Archer Road

Another high rise style apartment complex near the University of Florida could be approved by...
Another high rise style apartment complex near the University of Florida could be approved by Gainesville City Commissioners.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another high rise style apartment complex near the University of Florida could be approved by Gainesville City Commissioners.   

Commissioners unanimously voted on Thursday to adopt a title reading of an ordinance changing the zoning of part of Old Archer Road from residential multi-family to planned development.  The group “EDA” wants to build a 7-story mixed use development on the land. 

Representatives with EDA say there are eleven abandoned houses on the land that are already set for demolition.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

art
An artist from Gainesville is sharing her passion for black history at the Cotton Club museum
art
art
fire
Gainesville Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a Fire at GRU
GRU
GRU