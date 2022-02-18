Gainesville City Commissioners vote to approve rezoning of Old Archer Road

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another high rise style apartment complex near the University of Florida could be approved by Gainesville City Commissioners.

Commissioners unanimously voted on Thursday to adopt a title reading of an ordinance changing the zoning of part of Old Archer Road from residential multi-family to planned development. The group “EDA” wants to build a 7-story mixed use development on the land.

Representatives with EDA say there are eleven abandoned houses on the land that are already set for demolition.

