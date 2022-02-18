Gainesville Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a Fire at GRU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The fire started around 3:30pm at the Deerhaven generating station on US highway 4-41.

GRU officials say workers were making repairs on the facility when the fire broke out.

“Initially there was a lot of flames and a lot of smoke from the material that was burning” Joseph Hillhouse, Deputy Fire Chief at GFR.

Gainesville Fire Rescue crews say no one was injured in the fire and it took them twenty-eight minutes to put out the flames.

Officials suspect a spark from the maintenance work started the fire on the South-side of a cooling tower, this is where most of the damage occurred.

Despite the chaotic environment, Deputy Fire Chief of GFR says everyone involved did their part to help.

“They were actually very calm considering everything going on. GRU obviously had workers on scene cause it was their facility then GFR had our confined space stand-by team working” said Hillhouse.

Thirty-seven firefighters from both GFR and Alachua County fire rescue worked to put out the fire.

“The overall response was very quick because the unites on scene were able to communicate directly” said Hillhouse.

A GRU official tells TV20 the damage is not expected to impact the power supply.

