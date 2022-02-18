Advertisement

GHS students earn top scores on college exams

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four current or recent Gainesville high school students are at the top of more than just their class.

They earned top scores on college-level exams and one of the students has the highest score in the world.

GHS senior Rachel Young earned a ‘Top in the World’ score on the English Language Cambridge exam.

She also earned a ‘Top of the USA’ score in biology.

Current GHS junior Vicki Jung earned a Top of the USA score on the Cambridge mathematics exam.

2021 GHS grad Zoe Lammers earned a Top of the USA score on the global perspectives and research exam.

Fellow 2021 graduate Patrick Schanuth had a Top of the USA score in physics.

