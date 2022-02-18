GHS students earn top scores on college exams

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four current or recent Gainesville high school students are at the top of more than just their class.

They earned top scores on college-level exams and one of the students has the highest score in the world.

GHS senior Rachel Young earned a ‘Top in the World’ score on the English Language Cambridge exam.

She also earned a ‘Top of the USA’ score in biology.

Current GHS junior Vicki Jung earned a Top of the USA score on the Cambridge mathematics exam.

2021 GHS grad Zoe Lammers earned a Top of the USA score on the global perspectives and research exam.

Fellow 2021 graduate Patrick Schanuth had a Top of the USA score in physics.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a Fire at GRU

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.