GHS students earn top scores on college exams
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four current or recent Gainesville high school students are at the top of more than just their class.
They earned top scores on college-level exams and one of the students has the highest score in the world.
GHS senior Rachel Young earned a ‘Top in the World’ score on the English Language Cambridge exam.
She also earned a ‘Top of the USA’ score in biology.
Current GHS junior Vicki Jung earned a Top of the USA score on the Cambridge mathematics exam.
2021 GHS grad Zoe Lammers earned a Top of the USA score on the global perspectives and research exam.
Fellow 2021 graduate Patrick Schanuth had a Top of the USA score in physics.
