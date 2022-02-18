Advertisement

Gofundme set up for a firefighter recovering from COVID-19

Westphal is back home with his family, but the road to recovery is long and medical bills are...
Westphal is back home with his family, but the road to recovery is long and medical bills are piling up.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County’s Fire Chief James Banta is calling on the generosity of the community to help a firefighter recovering from a battle with COVID-19.

The chief says firefighter and driving engineer Chuck Westphal was hospitalized with COVID-19 nearly 9 months ago.

Westphal is back home with his family, but the road to recovery is long and medical bills are piling up.

A gofundme is trying to raise 10,000 dollars for the family.

The link to donate is https://www.gofundme.com/f/firefighter-recovering-from-covid-needs-help?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2hE-DRa0BJpq5P_Ibnn2WjhvfUD_LjZqeRfOVj-3O9oQ_cz_XrGX0bWxg

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Another high rise style apartment complex near the University of Florida could be approved by...
Gainesville City Commissioners vote to approve rezoning of Old Archer Road
Former Marion County Sheriff Deputy and Activist was honored at the Black History Museum in Ocala
Former Marion County Sheriff Deputy and Activist was honored at the Black History Museum in Ocala
Residents honored the former Marion County Sheriff Deputy and activist at the Black History...
Former Marion County Sheriff Deputy and Activist was honored at the Black History Museum in Ocala
NCFL weighs in on Florida House passing 15 week abortion ban
NCFL weighs in on Florida House passing 15 week abortion ban