Gofundme set up for a firefighter recovering from COVID-19

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County’s Fire Chief James Banta is calling on the generosity of the community to help a firefighter recovering from a battle with COVID-19.

The chief says firefighter and driving engineer Chuck Westphal was hospitalized with COVID-19 nearly 9 months ago.

Westphal is back home with his family, but the road to recovery is long and medical bills are piling up.

A gofundme is trying to raise 10,000 dollars for the family.

The link to donate is https://www.gofundme.com/f/firefighter-recovering-from-covid-needs-help?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=m_pd%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2hE-DRa0BJpq5P_Ibnn2WjhvfUD_LjZqeRfOVj-3O9oQ_cz_XrGX0bWxg

