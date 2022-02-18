Governor DeSantis signed two Senate bills establishing an emergency preparedness and response fund

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills today giving the state access to emergency money in times of need.

DeSantis signed Senate bills 96 and 98 today establishing an emergency preparedness and response fund.

The legislation gives the governor $500 million if a state of emergency is declared.

Any money not used for disaster relief will be transferred back to the general revenue fund.

