Lake City is hosting the 43rd annual Olustee Festival.

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday, February 18th is the first day of the 43rd annual Olustee Festival in Lake City.

From 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., arts and crafts vendors will line the streets of downtown Lake City.

There will be specialty food, entertainment, and a kid’s zone.

Live entertainment, featuring performances from local schools, studios, and other talented residents, will also take place.

The festival continues Saturday, February 19th from 9:00 to 6:00 as well.

