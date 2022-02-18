Lake City is hosting the 43rd annual Olustee Festival.
Friday, February 18th is the first day of the 43rd annual Olustee Festival in Lake City.
From 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., arts and crafts vendors will line the streets of downtown Lake City.
There will be specialty food, entertainment, and a kid’s zone.
Live entertainment, featuring performances from local schools, studios, and other talented residents, will also take place.
The festival continues Saturday, February 19th from 9:00 to 6:00 as well.
