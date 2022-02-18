Lake City is hosting the 43rd annual Olustee Festival.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday, February 18th is the first day of the 43rd annual Olustee Festival in Lake City.

From 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., arts and crafts vendors will line the streets of downtown Lake City.

There will be specialty food, entertainment, and a kid’s zone.

Live entertainment, featuring performances from local schools, studios, and other talented residents, will also take place.

The festival continues Saturday, February 19th from 9:00 to 6:00 as well.

