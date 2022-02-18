Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Roger, Bugs, and Leonard

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Roger and Bugs. These two friendly boys were found outside looking for somewhere safe. They are neutered and litter trained and ready to hop right into your heart and home.

Last, we have Leonard. This 12-year-old guy has been at the shelter for four months after his owner passed away. He is hoping to find a forever friend to spend his golden years with.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

