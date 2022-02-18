Marion County Pets: Roger, Bugs, and Leonard

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Roger and Bugs. These two friendly boys were found outside looking for somewhere safe. They are neutered and litter trained and ready to hop right into your heart and home.

Last, we have Leonard. This 12-year-old guy has been at the shelter for four months after his owner passed away. He is hoping to find a forever friend to spend his golden years with.

RELATED STORY: Marion County Pets: Callie, Kate, and Mac

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.