MCSO searching for thief who stole windows from a construction site

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in finding a window thief caught on camera.

Deputies say the man stole windows from a construction site on Southwest 65th Terrace Road in Ocala. 

They ask anyone with information to call crime stoppers at (352) 732-9111

