MCSO searching for thief who stole windows from a construction site

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in finding a window thief caught on camera.

Deputies say the man stole windows from a construction site on Southwest 65th Terrace Road in Ocala.

They ask anyone with information to call crime stoppers at (352) 732-9111

