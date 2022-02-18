MCSO searching for thief who stole windows from a construction site
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help in finding a window thief caught on camera.
Deputies say the man stole windows from a construction site on Southwest 65th Terrace Road in Ocala.
They ask anyone with information to call crime stoppers at (352) 732-9111
