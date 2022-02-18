NCFL weighs in on Florida House passing 15 week abortion ban

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill that would change access to abortion in Florida is now heading to the State Senate.

Current state law allows women to have access to abortion up until the third trimester, but this bill, HB 5, would ban abortion after 15 weeks.

It passed with a 78 to 39 vote early Thursday morning.

Many Republican lawmakers are happy with this outcome, as they work to protect what they call “the right to life.”

“Life matters. It matters before you were born and it matters after you were born,” said State Representative Joe Harding of Williston.

Harding expressed his support for the bill, saying it’s protecting the sanctity of life.

“I spent two weeks in the NICU with my little boy surrounded by babies that would fit in the palm of my hand who were as young as, what we heard tonight, supposedly doesn’t feel pain,” said Harding.

On the other hand, Democratic lawmakers said it will encourage women to get unsafe abortions.

“There is no greater government intrusion into a person’s private life than politicians dictating whether and when an individual should become a parent,” said State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson of Gainesville.

One official with Planned Parenthood said even though this bill is called “Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality,” she feels some lawmakers have different goals.

“What this is gonna do is this is gonna put an extra barrier to women who want to access safe and legal abortion,” said Mayte Canino, Deputy Organizing Director of Planned Parenthood.

There are exceptions to this bill.

A woman can get an abortion if a doctor determines it’s necessary to save her life, or if the pregnancy isn’t viable and the fetus has a “fatal fetal abnormality.”

Many Democratic lawmakers have said they don’t feel these exceptions go far enough.

This bill does not include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape, incest, or human trafficking.

