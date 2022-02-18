Advertisement

New study finds ivermectin ineffective against COVID-19

A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.
A new study on ivermectin was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.(KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - New research shows ivermectin doesn’t appear to be a strong tool in the fight against COVID-19.

A new study on the drug was published Friday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The study looked at roughly 500 patients in Malaysia, all of whom were at least 50 years old and at severe risk of the virus.

During a five-day trial, half of the participants were given a course of oral ivermectin during the first week of illness, and the other half were given a placebo.

Researchers say the differences between the two sets were negligible, and ivermectin did not reduce the risk of developing severe disease.

“The study findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19,” the study reads.

Two previously randomized controlled ivermectin trials from Argentina and Colombia found the same result.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
LIVE: Biden addresses crisis in Ukraine
In "Lanebreak," players control a wheel on a 6-lane track.
Peloton launches new video game feature, ‘Lanebreak’
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Testimony wraps up in hate crimes trial over Arbery killing
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arrest 70 protesters in Ottawa crackdown
FILE - Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Ga.,...
National Archives: Trump took classified items to Mar-a-Lago