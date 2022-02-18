No. 17 Gator women defeat Arkansas, 76-67 for 20th win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators won for the 10th time in 11 games on Thursday, and led Arkansas by as many as 19 points before cruising to a 76-67 win at the O’Connell Center. Florida (20-6 overall, 10-3 SEC) has won five straight overall and shows no signs of a letdown since entering the AP Top-25 nearly two weeks ago.

Fifth-year guard Kiki Smith lead a balanced offensive attack with 19 points, while Emanuely de Oliveira scored 15 and led the team in rebounds with eight. Zippy Broughton continued her recent surge with 15 points, and Nina Rickards contributed 10. Broughton is averaging nearly 15 points per game during Florida’s 10-1 stretch.

Defensively, the Gators forced 20 turnovers and held the Razorbacks to 1-for-13 from outside the arc.

Florida hits the road Sunday to face No. 11 LSU, a team it defeated, 73-72 back on Jan. 23.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.