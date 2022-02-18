No Gainesville city redistricting map finalized yet

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During Thursday’s Gainesville City Commission meeting three redrawn maps were proposed and none were chosen just yet.

City commissioner voted unanimously to table choosing a map for another two weeks. They are still asking for community and staff input in the hopes of coming to a consensus before the next meeting.

The maps were presented by two University of Flordia Political Science professors.

The first map is one of minimal change, where only small portions such as north of NW 16th Ave. were changed.

The second came about from other public submissions where dozens of suggestions by residents were combined, it raised the black voting age population (VAP) in district one by just under 1%.

The third was described as community oriented, it increased black VAP by over 3% in district one and decreased the white VAP in district three by over 10%.

Commissioner Reina Sacco said she proposed the third option.

“The higher you make that possible pool of hispanic and black voter I think the higher number of potential voters you will get. I think that’s why I prefer this map, it gives the best chance,” said Sacco.

Commissioner Harvey Ward said he preferred a map that lessens the focus on precincts.

“I’d far prefer the natural boundaries and the infrastructure boundaries to us being particularly concerned about precincts. I like this one it’s more pleasing to look at then what we’re used too,” said Ward.

Mayor Lauren Poe says more feedback from the public would be nice before the map is approved in time for elections in August. He also feels that whichever maps will be picked will be a good representation of districts in the city.

“I think we are going to end up with maps that are highly representative of the neighborhoods in our community and they’re going to be able to have competitive elections that are going to allow them to choose the candidate of their preference,” said Poe.

The commission will meet again and continue the discussion on redistricting in hopes of choosing a map to finalize by April.

