Ocala’s Joey Mantia did not race in the Men’s speedskating 1,000-meter because of a back issue

Joey Mantia of the United States competes in the men's speedskating 1,500-meter race at the...
Joey Mantia of the United States competes in the men's speedskating 1,500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BEIJING(WCJB) - U.S. Olympic speed skater Joey Mantia didn’t race in the Men’s Speedskating 1,000-meter because of a back issue, according to his Instagram.

Mantia says that he is going to prepare for the Men’s Mass Start, which is on Saturday, February 19th at 2 a.m. eastern time.

Austin Kleba replaced Mantia and finished 29th.

