Ocala’s Joey Mantia did not race in the Men’s speedskating 1,000-meter because of a back issue
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BEIJING(WCJB) - U.S. Olympic speed skater Joey Mantia didn’t race in the Men’s Speedskating 1,000-meter because of a back issue, according to his Instagram.
Mantia says that he is going to prepare for the Men’s Mass Start, which is on Saturday, February 19th at 2 a.m. eastern time.
Austin Kleba replaced Mantia and finished 29th.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.