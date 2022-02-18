Ocala’s Joey Mantia did not race in the Men’s speedskating 1,000-meter because of a back issue

BEIJING(WCJB) - U.S. Olympic speed skater Joey Mantia didn’t race in the Men’s Speedskating 1,000-meter because of a back issue, according to his Instagram.

Mantia says that he is going to prepare for the Men’s Mass Start, which is on Saturday, February 19th at 2 a.m. eastern time.

Austin Kleba replaced Mantia and finished 29th.

