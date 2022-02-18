Olustee Battlefield Historic Park is hosting the 45th annual reenactment of the Battle of Olustee

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SANDERSON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Olustee Battlefield Historic Park is holding its 45th annual reenactment of the Battle of Olustee.

Saturday, February 19th, and Sunday, February 20th, they will feature reenactments of battles at 1:30 p.m.

Friday, February 18th, they are holding educational programs and demonstrations for students.

Admission for Friday’s event is $5.

