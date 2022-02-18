The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida hosts ninth annual clay shoot fundraiser

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida is helping keep families close to their children at UF Health Shands.

It’s the ninth annual Clay Shoot Fundraiser benefitting families at the Ronald McDonald House. To make the day even more memorable officials announced the facility will be expanding from 31 to 50 bedrooms.

“Nearly doubling the opportunity for families to come home to a warm bed at the end of a long day.”

The funds raised at the Clay Shoot event will make that happen for many families to come.

“We are that safety net for families who are traveling from all over the world to receive world class medical treatment.” Says the Executive director of Ronald Mcdonald House.

She also says their fundraising goal this year is $150,000 and with more participants this year than they’ve seen in the past, they’re hoping to make that number a reality. And longer stays are necessary for certain patients.

“The number one diagnosis of a family who comes to us is a child waiting for a heart so the average length of stay can be anywhere between 3 weeks up to possibly a year.”

The event featured lots of food, a live auction, and of course a clay shooting tournament.

TV20 was represented at the event and we’re proud to partner with the Ronald McDonald House.

As more bedrooms come to the facility, those funds will help even more families.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.