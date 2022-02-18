Advertisement

Ten foot sinkhole opens in Marion County, FDOT blocking traffic on Baseline Road

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Department of Transportation crews are diverting traffic in Marion County after a sinkhole opened up on Baseline Road.

Officials are saying this 10-foot sinkhole opened up in one of the southbound lanes around noon.

FDOT crews are currently blocking both lanes and drivers traveling towards will have to take a detour through Southeast Maricamp Road. 

Officials are currently surveying the sinkhole. TV20 is on the scene, and further updates will be given as they become available.

