UF student volunteers clean up an Arc of Alachua County home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF student volunteers landscaped an Arc of Alachua County home on Northwest 35th Terrace today.

The students were from UF’s chapter of the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association.

They helped residents of Arc of Alachua County who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Managers of the home say having a student body who donates their time makes life easier on everyone involved.

Kelly Corrales, one of the Arc’s residential managers, adds students today were a huge help and that “it’s nice just to be able to pull up in the driveway whether you’re coming to work or for these guys who are coming home to their house, and it’s just a breath of fresh air and a weight that’s been lifted off your shoulders.”

Students rounded up 75 bags full of leaves and pine straw by the end of the work session and hope to do more projects in the future.

