Advertisement

UF student volunteers clean up an Arc of Alachua County home

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF student volunteers landscaped an Arc of Alachua County home on Northwest 35th Terrace today.

The students were from UF’s chapter of the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association.

They helped residents of Arc of Alachua County who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Managers of the home say having a student body who donates their time makes life easier on everyone involved.

Kelly Corrales, one of the Arc’s residential managers, adds students today were a huge help and that “it’s nice just to be able to pull up in the driveway whether you’re coming to work or for these guys who are coming home to their house, and it’s just a breath of fresh air and a weight that’s been lifted off your shoulders.”

Students rounded up 75 bags full of leaves and pine straw by the end of the work session and hope to do more projects in the future.

TRENDING STORY: MCSO searching for thief who stole windows from a construction site

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

UF student clean up an Arc home
UF Student Volunteers
No Gainesville city redistricting map finalized yet
No Gainesville city redistricting map finalized yet
It’s the ninth annual Clay Shoot Fundraiser benefitting families at the Ronald McDonald House....
The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida hosts ninth annual clay shoot fundraiser
Ten foot sinkhole opens in Marion County, FDOT blocking traffic on Baseline Road
Ten foot sinkhole opens in Marion County, FDOT blocking traffic on Baseline Road