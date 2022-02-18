Advertisement

University of Florida students volunteering to clean up the Arc of Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students are helping to beautify the Arc of Alachua County.

Student volunteers from the National Student Speech-Language-Hearing Association Chapter at the College of Public Health and Health Professions are volunteering the clean-up.

The hope is to make the group home’s lawn beautiful.

TRENDING STORY: UF holds 4th annual Gator Nation Giving Day

This is one of the partner projects between the Arc and UF students made over the past decade.

Students will be out with their rakes at 9:30 a.m.

