Appleby’s career-high 26 points helps Florida upset no. 2 Auburn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With their hopes for a berth in the NCAA Tournament seemingly slipping away after an ugly loss to unranked Texas A&M, the Florida Men’s Basketball team needed a statement win to show the selection committee it deserved to be one of the 68 teams participating in March Madness.

Tyree Appleby understood the urgency his team needed to play with and he delivered a career-high 26 points to help Florida (17-10) topple no. 2 Auburn (24-3), 63-62, at home.

In 31 minutes of action, Appleby knocked down 7-15 shots from the field, including 5-10 from the outside and 7-8 free throws. While he did have four turnovers, his final three-pointer of the game with 2:16 to go in the second half gave Florida a 61-53 lead.

Colin Castleton also came up big for the orange and blue. He totaled 19 points on 7-13 shooting from the floor. Castleton scored the final point of the game for the Gators - a free throw with 1:18 on the clock. That made the difference in a one point win for Florida. Castleton was also the only other starter for the Gators to reach double figures.

Despite Auburn making 11-23 attempts in the second half and scoring all 17 points from the free throw line in the second half, on top of Jabari Smith scoring a game high 28 points, Mike White’s defense forced the Tigers to commit 17 turnovers - including Auburn’s final possession of the game that ended the contest.

Florida only scored 9 points off turnovers, but did it’s job to secure the first win against a top-2 ranked team at home for the first time in program history.

Coming into the game, Florida hadn’t lost to Auburn in Gainesville since February 10, 1996, and that’s the way it remains.

The Gators will rest up before hosting Arkansas on Tuesday, February 22 at 7 p.m.

