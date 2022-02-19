Barco, Thompson shine in Florida’s season opening victory

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 528 days after the Florida Baseball team’s season ended in an embarrassing 19-1 beatdown by South Alabama in the NCAA Tournament Regional round of play, the no. 9 Gators kicked off their 2022 campaign with a bang.

Hunter Barco set a career-high with with 11 strikeouts over six full innings of work, and Sterling Thompson belted two home runs to lead Florida (1-0) to a 7-2 victory against Liberty (0-1).

Barco came out of the gate hot as could be on the hill. He struck out the first three Flames hitters in order, then, went on to strikeout eight more batters over the next five innings before finally allowing a Liberty player to touch base by issuing a one out walk, followed by a single to left. Barco got out of the 6th without surrendering any more damage to finish his night off with a final strikeout.

In 2021, Barco struckout seven or more hitters in a game eight times last season. He also set and tied a career high for strikeouts (10) twice. His 11 against Liberty was not only a strong debut for the Gators starter, but also a hopeful omen for the season.

At the plate, Wyatt Langford belted one of three home runs on the night for Florida. He punished a pitch out of the park in the bottom of the 2nd for a solo homer to add to the orange and blue’s lead to make it 2-0.

Sterling Thompson aided the offensive effort in the bottom of the 5th. He also cracked a solo blast, but his was to dead center field. His first round trip of the season pushed Florida’s advantage to 3-0.

However, Thompson would make the most noise at the plate of any player, on either team, when he stepped into the box in the bottom of the 7th. With the bases loaded the North Marion alum hammered a two-seam fastball straight away to center field and it nearly hit in the identical spot as his previous home run.

The grand slam was the exclamation point on the incredible night. The Gators earned their first victory of the season in dominant fashion.

Florida will host Liberty Saturday, February 19 and Sunday February 20 at Florida Ballpark.

