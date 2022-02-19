Car Crash leaves one dead and another injured near Windsor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One is dead and another is injured after a crash on Saturday morning in Windsor.

According to officials from the Windsor Fire Department, the crash occurred near State Road 26 and County Road 219A near Melrose.

Crews from the Windsor and Melrose fire departments along with Alachua County Fire Rescue pronounced one person dead at the scene and the other passenger was transported to a local hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

