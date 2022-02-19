Advertisement

Car Crash leaves one dead and another injured near Windsor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One is dead and another is injured after a crash on Saturday morning in Windsor.

According to officials from the Windsor Fire Department, the crash occurred near State Road 26 and County Road 219A near Melrose.

Crews from the Windsor and Melrose fire departments along with Alachua County Fire Rescue pronounced one person dead at the scene and the other passenger was transported to a local hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: Baseline Road re-opened after sinkhole patched in Marion County

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

2-19-22
WCJB LATEST FORECAST
One is dead and another is injured after a crash on Saturday morning in Windsor
Fatal Wreck - Melrose/Windsor
Pet owners enjoyed a dog-themed ice cream event in Marion County
Pet owners enjoyed a dog-themed ice cream event in Marion County
A Chili Cook-off helps raise money for the Cross Creek Volunteer Fire Department
A Chili Cook-off helps raise money for the Cross Creek Volunteer Fire Department