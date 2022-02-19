A Chili Cook-off helps raise money for the Cross Creek Volunteer Fire Department

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cross Creek Fire Department is staffed by volunteers that respond to calls in Lochloosa and the town of Cross Creek. They held a chili cook-off to raise money for the department.

“We are 25 miles from Gainesville, but that’s not 25 minutes because a lot of people out here live on lime rock roads. They’re hard to navigate you kind of have to have an idea and have people that know the roads,” said Sherri Krienke.

There were 13 different types of chili with a variety of ingredients.

“There’s some with venison, wild pork, and then your standard hamburger meat,” said Krienke.

People taste-tested each one and wrote down their favorite. Fire Chief George Jacobs spoke on how much support they’ve received.

“They’ve supported it just in droves. We have people here all the way from Sumter County to Jacksonville for a chili cook-off that’s pretty wild.”

Jacobs also shared what his community means to him.

“Everybody knows everybody, everybody tries to help everybody out. It’s kind of a step back in time with all the good parts. The way they care about each other is unbelievable.”

Residents were also able to eat chili dogs, enter 50/50 raffles and play corn hole all while supporting their local heroes.

