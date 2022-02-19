Crews continue to work on Baseline Road sinkhole in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday morning, a 10-foot deep sinkhole opened up near the intersection of Baseline Rd. and SE Maricamp Road in the Silver Springs Shores.

It caused major backups throughout the evening commute. Josh Herron was stuck in traffic and spoke about what he saw.

“I think it was probably around nine or ten in the morning that we were there at the intersection. When traffic was all backed up for a lot of us that were approaching the intersection we just didn’t know what was going on and there was traffic and no one really knew why.”

But this isn’t the first sinkhole that’s happened on this road. In June 2020 there were two sinkholes within days of each other.

Causing a wreck that injured one person. Those were holes were repaired by F-DOT and now a new one has sprung up.

“I’ve only been living in the area for a couple of years so I haven’t seen a whole lot of sinkholes in that area. But I know that not being from Florida I know that Florida is known for a lot of sinkholes.”

F-DOT officials said they are still investigating how the road collapsed and there’s no timetable on when the Baseline Rd. will be back open.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.