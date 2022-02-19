Advertisement

Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the...
Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the ages of 12 and 18 years old(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after raping a child for years. 

The 15-year-old victim told police that they’ve been assaulted for a very long time.  

Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the ages of 12 and 18 years old.  The victim told police Welch would force them to touch them and then he would assault them.

He’s being held on a 1 million dollar bond.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

UF student clean up an Arc home
UF student volunteers clean up an Arc of Alachua County home
UF student clean up an Arc home
UF Student Volunteers
No Gainesville city redistricting map finalized yet
No Gainesville city redistricting map finalized yet
It’s the ninth annual Clay Shoot Fundraiser benefitting families at the Ronald McDonald House....
The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida hosts ninth annual clay shoot fundraiser