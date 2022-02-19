Gainesville man behind bars for sexually assaulting a child for years

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after raping a child for years.

The 15-year-old victim told police that they’ve been assaulted for a very long time.

Police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Welch on charges of sexual battery of a person between the ages of 12 and 18 years old. The victim told police Welch would force them to touch them and then he would assault them.

He’s being held on a 1 million dollar bond.

