Gators sweep double header

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On a picture perfect day at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, the no. 4 Florida Softball team didn’t break a sweat, as they swept their double header.

Behind strong pitching performances by Natalie Lugo and Lexie Delbry, the Gators (9-0) remained undefeated in the early going of the 2022 season.

Lugo started game one, which pitted Florida against Villanova (3-6). The fifth year senior went the distance, hurling a 2-hit shutout, while striking out five.

Offensively, Charla Echols accounted for three of the orange and blue’s four runs. She slapped an rbi single through the right side of the infield in the bottom of the first to score Skylar Wallace from second for the second and final run of the frame.

In the very next inning, with two runners aboard and two outs, Echols hit a high pop up to shallow left field, but instead of making the catch to end the inning, megan kern dropped the ball and that allowed Wallace and Hannah Adams to touch home.

Florida won the game 4-0.

The second game of the afternoon featured Florida taking on Louisville.

Freshman pitcher, Lexie Delbry, who was taken out in the first inning after giving up two runs against no. 14 Duke Friday night, rebounded with an impressive performance against the Cardinals. Like Lugo, Delbrey threw a complete-game, but did give up one run. She also walked five batters, but struck out eight.

Of the nine runs Florida scored in the second game, three of them came in the bottom of the 4th. With a 1-0 lead already in hand, Emily Wilkie and Katie Kistler roped rbi doubles to center, followed by an rbi single courtesy of Hannah Adams to push the orange and blue’s lead to 4-0.

The 6th inning, however, is where the real firepower came from. Singles by Kendra Falby and Hannah Adams pushed across the fifth and sixth runs of the game, followed by rbi doubles by Charla Echols and Reagan Walsh to end the game as the runs made it 9-1 to invoke a run-rule victory.

Florida will be back in action Sunday, February 20 when they close out the weekend by facing Florida A&M at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.