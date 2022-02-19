Advertisement

Gators sweep double header

Florida improves to 9-0 on the season
Florida pitcher Natalie Lugo communicates with her teammate during a Gator softball game.
Florida pitcher Natalie Lugo communicates with her teammate during a Gator softball game.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On a picture perfect day at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, the no. 4 Florida Softball team didn’t break a sweat, as they swept their double header.

Behind strong pitching performances by Natalie Lugo and Lexie Delbry, the Gators (9-0) remained undefeated in the early going of the 2022 season.

Lugo started game one, which pitted Florida against Villanova (3-6). The fifth year senior went the distance, hurling a 2-hit shutout, while striking out five.

Offensively, Charla Echols accounted for three of the orange and blue’s four runs. She slapped an rbi single through the right side of the infield in the bottom of the first to score Skylar Wallace from second for the second and final run of the frame.

In the very next inning, with two runners aboard and two outs, Echols hit a high pop up to shallow left field, but instead of making the catch to end the inning, megan kern dropped the ball and that allowed Wallace and Hannah Adams to touch home.

Florida won the game 4-0.

The second game of the afternoon featured Florida taking on Louisville.

Freshman pitcher, Lexie Delbry, who was taken out in the first inning after giving up two runs against no. 14 Duke Friday night, rebounded with an impressive performance against the Cardinals. Like Lugo, Delbrey threw a complete-game, but did give up one run. She also walked five batters, but struck out eight.

Of the nine runs Florida scored in the second game, three of them came in the bottom of the 4th. With a 1-0 lead already in hand, Emily Wilkie and Katie Kistler roped rbi doubles to center, followed by an rbi single courtesy of Hannah Adams to push the orange and blue’s lead to 4-0.

The 6th inning, however, is where the real firepower came from. Singles by Kendra Falby and Hannah Adams pushed across the fifth and sixth runs of the game, followed by rbi doubles by Charla Echols and Reagan Walsh to end the game as the runs made it 9-1 to invoke a run-rule victory.

Florida will be back in action Sunday, February 20 when they close out the weekend by facing Florida A&M at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Florida head coach Mike White hollers at the team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Appleby’s career-high 26 points helps Florida upset no. 2 Auburn
KSP Stadium, Friday
No. 4 Gator softball team drills No. 14 Duke, 9-3, moves to 7-0 overall
Hunter Barco prepares to throw a pitch against Liberty University at Florida Ballpark.
Barco, Thompson shine in Florida’s season opening victory
Florida vs. LSU, Feb. 11
No. 2 Florida gymnastics team rallies past Kentucky, stays unbeaten