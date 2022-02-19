Advertisement

No. 2 Florida gymnastics team rallies past Kentucky, stays unbeaten

Florida digs out of a deficit of three-tenths of a point to prevail
Florida vs. LSU, Feb. 11
Florida vs. LSU, Feb. 11(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCJB) -Florida senior Trinity Thomas scored a perfect 10.0 on floor and recorded an all-around score of 39.700 to lead No. 2 Florida past No. 10 Kentucky on Friday, 197.575 to 197.350. Thomas’s perfect 10.0 on floor was her second of the year in the event and the fifth of her career on floor.

Thomas also won the event title on beam with a 9.975. Other high scores among UF gymnasts included Sloane Blakely on vault (9.925) and Savannah Schoenherr and Megan Skaggs on bars (9.850).

Florida trailed by three-tenths of a point following an abnormally-low aggregate score on bars, but clawed back and took the lead after the third rotation.

The Gators clinch at least a share of the regular season SEC title with one conference meet remaining, at Auburn in two weeks. Florida next hosts No. 3 Oklahoma next Friday, the fourth of five consecutive meets versus opponents ranked in the top 11.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Pregnant women arrest
A Pregnant Gainesville woman was arrested for shooting and killing boyfriend
Orange lake in Mcintosh had many dead alligators, snakes, turtles and more wildlife appear on...
Fishermen are shocked after finding dead wildlife floating in Orange Lake
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
A possibility of commercial flights are coming to the airport.
Commercial flights may be coming to the Ocala International Airport
Economists find lockdowns reduced COVID-19 deaths only 0.2% according to John Hopkins study

Latest News

Joey Mantia of the United States competes in the men's speedskating 1,500-meter race at the...
Ocala’s Joey Mantia did not race in the Men’s speedskating 1,000-meter because of a back issue
Members of the Trenton High School boys basketball team look on as their team plays Newberry in...
Boys basketball: Hawthorne, Trenton prevail to set up region final showdown
Trenton, Hawthorne prevail to set up region final showdown
Gator women claim 20th win of the season, 76-67