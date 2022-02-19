No. 2 Florida gymnastics team rallies past Kentucky, stays unbeaten

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WCJB) -Florida senior Trinity Thomas scored a perfect 10.0 on floor and recorded an all-around score of 39.700 to lead No. 2 Florida past No. 10 Kentucky on Friday, 197.575 to 197.350. Thomas’s perfect 10.0 on floor was her second of the year in the event and the fifth of her career on floor.

Thomas also won the event title on beam with a 9.975. Other high scores among UF gymnasts included Sloane Blakely on vault (9.925) and Savannah Schoenherr and Megan Skaggs on bars (9.850).

Florida trailed by three-tenths of a point following an abnormally-low aggregate score on bars, but clawed back and took the lead after the third rotation.

The Gators clinch at least a share of the regular season SEC title with one conference meet remaining, at Auburn in two weeks. Florida next hosts No. 3 Oklahoma next Friday, the fourth of five consecutive meets versus opponents ranked in the top 11.

