No. 4 Gator softball team drills No. 14 Duke, 9-3, moves to 7-0 overall

Florida gets busy weekend at KSP underway with a Top-15 win
KSP Stadium, Friday
KSP Stadium, Friday(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Skylar Wallace collected 4 RBI’s, including a solo home run, while Charla Echols and Cheyenne Lindsey each drove in a pair of runs to lead the No. 4 Florida softball team to a 9-3 Friday night win over No. 14 Duke at KSP Stadium. The Gators quickly overcame a 2-0 deficit after a half inning to reach 7-0 overall.

Down 2-0 in the bottom of the first, Wallace launched a home run and Lindsey followed with a two-run double to give the Gators the lead by the end of the inning, 3-2. Florida added two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to pull away.

Kendra Falby added two hits and scored twice for the Gators. Falby is batting .524 to start her freshman season.

Elizabeth Hightower picked up the win in relief of starter Lexie Delbrey. Hightower tossed six innings, allowing one earned run on two hits.

Florida plays three more times in its first home weekend. The Gators take on Villanova at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Louisville at 2 p.m. Saturday, and wrap up the week with a 2 p.m. matchup versus Florida A&M.

