North Central Florida lawmaker confident that the State House and Senate can work together to approve a state budget

State Senator Dennis Baxley supports the idea but notes the budget includes additional school funding.
State Senator Dennis Baxley supports the idea but notes the budget includes additional school funding.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida lawmaker is confident that the State House and Senate can work out their differences and approve a state budget.

Both chambers passed budgets totaling more than 100-billion dollars.  The bills have some big differences. That includes a measure from the house to reduce funding for school districts like Alachua County that defied the Governor’s mask mandate ban. 

State Senator Dennis Baxley didn’t say whether he supports the idea but notes the budget includes additional school funding.  

“Florida is doing well we are putting record employees that we touch.”

Multiple committees from both chambers will work to reconcile the differences in the legislation. 

