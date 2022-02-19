Advertisement

Pet owners enjoyed a dog-themed ice cream event in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Doggies large and small enjoyed a sweet treat at a Marion County park.

Dog owners and their furry friends met up at the Letty Towles Dog Park in Ocala for the PAWS Ice Cream Social.

Twistee Treat handed out ice cream to both the owners and their pets. Dogs were able to meet, greet and run around with others while humans enjoyed fun dog-themed activities. Jason Jacobowitzowns a Rottweiler and said he takes his dog to the park almost every day.

“I come here five days a week this is a special event. There are a bunch of new dogs I’ve never seen before, but my dog is here five days a week he’s been coming here since he’s a puppy. This is an awesome event and despite the fact he’s been coming here as a puppy I’ve never seen it this busy.”

The event was held to benefit the Human Society of Marion County.

