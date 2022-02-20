Advertisement

Bradford County boy found by deputies after reported missing Saturday morning

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 12-year-old Bradford county boy is found safe by sheriff’s deputies after being reported missing Saturday morning.

Deputies shared 12-year-old Isaiah Donley’s picture via Facebook post that thousands shared.

Donley was found around 10:15 pm on Saturday evening and he was picked up by deputies at the Alachua County Sheriff’s office to head back to Starke.

