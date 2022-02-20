Bradford County boy found by deputies after reported missing Saturday morning

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 12-year-old Bradford county boy is found safe by sheriff’s deputies after being reported missing Saturday morning.

Deputies shared 12-year-old Isaiah Donley’s picture via Facebook post that thousands shared.

Donley was found around 10:15 pm on Saturday evening and he was picked up by deputies at the Alachua County Sheriff’s office to head back to Starke.

