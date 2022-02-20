Advertisement

North Carolina defeats Florida Lacrosse at home 15-11

Gators Lacrosse are 1-1 after losing to North Carolina
The no. 2 ranked Tar Heels took down no. 7 Florida 15-11 at Dizney Stadium
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On a beautiful sunny day in Gainesville, the #7 Gator’s Lacrosse team took on the #2 North Carolina Tar Heels for their second home game this season.

Florida’s (1-1) bid to win their top-10 match up against North Carolina (3-0) fell short as they lost 15-11.

Early in the first quarter, Gator’s Danielle Pavinelli, who had six of the 11 goals for the Florida, scored the first goal of the game, leading North Carolina 1-0.

Soon after, the Tar Heels struck back and scored five goals by the end of the first quarter, with two of them scored by Scottie Rose Growney. North Carolina led at the end of the first, 5-2.

During the second quarter, the Gator’s tried to close the deficit by making it a one score game, as Danielle Pavinelli scored two goals back to back, the latter being assisted by Maggi Hall, making it a 7-6 game with North Carolina in the lead. Shortly after, North Carolina led the Gator’s 9-6 at the half.

With five minutes left in the third quarter, the Tar Heels doubled the Gator’s score 12-6 with a shot by Jamie Ortega, assisted by Tayler Warehime.

Fighting back, Florida managed to score five more goals, starting with Emma LoPinto’s second score of the game. Tar Heels led 12-7.

With a little over five minutes left to go in the fourth quarter, the Tar Heels led 15-8, and Florida managed to score three more times. Two of which were scored by Danielle Pavinelli, making it a 15-11 game.

Florida had seven saves against North Carolina’s eight. The Tar Heels had taken 34 shots while Florida had 25, 19 of which were shots on goal for Florida.

You can catch Gator Lacrosse back at home on Saturday, March 5th vs Stony Brook at 10 am.

