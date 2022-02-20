Advertisement

Ocala Symphony Orchestra celebrates 90 years of John Williams

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People throughout North Central Florida celebrated an American composer’s 90th birthday with a concert of his tracklist.

John Williams is known for composing music in movies like Star Wars, Jaws, and E.T.

Around two weeks ago, was his 90th birthday and the Ocala Symphony Orchestra celebrated it with a two-day concert of all his music.

In the Reilly Arts Center is where conductor Matthew Wardell heard a song from their childhood. “It’s awesome because all these scores in these movies have places in our memories, especially whenever we were kids and you saw E.T, and Jurassic Park and all these films that you love. So when you hear the music it really kind of brings back all those memories and it’s really great music by itself too.”

The symphony’s next concert is March 19-20 called “The Unfinished.”

